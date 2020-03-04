Local radio news director Michael J. Duncan died on Sunday, March 1, at the age of 62.
Duncan was fighting cancer, according to WJMC Radio. A career broadcaster and newsman, Duncan worked in radio and TV across the country his entire life.
For more than nine years, Duncan was bureau chief for Potomac Radio News, in Washington, D.C., where he covered the federal government, meeting several U.S. presidents.
For the past 10 years, he had worked with Koser Radio Network, first as host of the Morning Cruise on WAQE-FM, then as news director for the network’s stations, including WAQE, WJMC and WKFX.
As news director, Duncan was recognized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, including first- and second-place awards for excellence in 2016, and first place for newscast of the year, small market, in 2013.
Services had not been announced as of Monday, March 2.
