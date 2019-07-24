The first two days of August will be very busy in the News-Shield circulation area, featuring three major summer events.
They include:
• Almena Fun Days, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3, 2019. The village’s biggest event of the year will include a tractor pull on Friday, Aug. 2, a Wisconsin state-sanctioned children’s pedal pull at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and a truck pull starting at 7 p.m. the same evening.
Sponsored by the Almena Commercial Club, the event will raise funds for the Almena-Clinton-Arland Fire Department and the Knights of Columbus.
Food and beverages will be served throughout the weekend.
Admission to the pulling event is $8 per person, both days. The pedal pull is free.
• American Cancer Society relay for life, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Barron High School.
As of press time Tuesday, July 23, there were half a dozen participating teams, all seeking to raise money for cancer research. Food, live and silent auctions, and other events are scheduled.
• Alfalfa Fest, 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Pionner Park, Prairie Farm. Once held on the George Christenson farm near Boyceville, this 17th annual event will be moved to Prairie Farm.
On Sunday, July 21, Christenson said he sold his Boyceville area property and has moved back to his family’s home farm near Prairie Farm, which he said his family homesteaded in 1878.
Proceeds will benefit three western Wisconsin hospice programs, as well as schools in the communities of Prairie Farm, Ridgeland, Dallas, Boyceville, Clear Lake and Clayton.
Read the July 31 News-Shield for further details on all three events.
