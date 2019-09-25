A formal ground-breaking ceremony will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. to celebrate the beginning of construction on a new fellowship hall for Stanfold Lutheran Church 5 miles west of Rice Lake on Highway 48.
The new ground level building will feature a larger, modern kitchen, an open fellowship area suitable for large presentations and social events, handicap accessible bathrooms and new pastoral offices. The existing basement fellowship area will be converted to classrooms and a permanent quilting space.
Worship times are Sundays at either 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. with a fellowship hour and Sunday School between services. If you have questions about their ministry, please call Pastor John Bergson at 262-354-4537 or email stanfoldchurch@gmail.com
