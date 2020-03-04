Being trapped in a grain bin filled with soybeans can be like getting caught by a python.
“Every breath you take, the beans just tighten up and squeeze the air right out of you,” said Jason Shatley, assistant chief of the Dallas-Sioux Creek Fire Department.
That was the situation faced by firefighters – and about 40 Barron County first responders, all told – when a Dallas area farmer was pinned inside a grain bin on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2019.
It could have ended badly, as it often has for other victims on area farms.
But the outcome was better on Sept. 19, after Dallas-Sioux Creek firefighters and other first responders carried out a successful rescue.
For that act, the American Red Cross plans to honor the rescuers at a “Heroes Breakfast” next Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020, in Eau Claire (see infographic for details).
Although neighbors undoubtedly know the victim’s name, local sources didn’t identify him, and he didn’t respond to an indirect request for comment. Shatley said the man didn’t want any special attention, when he was rescued, or, even now.
Shatley remembered that the 911 call included a request that firefighters not use lights and sirens to get to the scene – almost as if it were just a normal mishap on the farm that day.
“The unsung hero was the gentleman’s wife,” he said. “They didn’t have a cell phone, so she had to run a couple hundred yards to call 911. Then, she shut off all the (farm) equipment and dropped a rope to her husband.”
But when firefighters reached the scene, the victim had already sunk into the beans up to his mouth.
Shatley described what happened next.
“As lead officer, I asked that (Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department) be paged right away, because time is of the essence and you can’t have too many people at a scene like this.
“First, we did an air quality check for the safety of the firefighters. You don’t want a worse predicament (for both the victim and rescuers).
“Two firefighters suited up with harnesses and ropes and let themselves into the bin. We used a ‘rescue tube’ to surround the individual and prevent even more beans from piling up. Outside the bin, we drilled four holes in the walls to drain out the beans. We had to be careful, because if you drain too fast, you could draw the victim even farther into the beans or collapse the bins.
“We eventually drilled four holes to relieve the pressure. The EMTs sent in three bottles of oxygen to enable the patient to breathe (in spite of) the pressure and dust particles.
“It took us 45 minutes to extract him, with the help of everyone involved. He was put on a backboard, taken out of one of the holes we cut, and turned over to the EMTs and (the) Lifelink (helicopter crew).
“Later on, we were told that the patient began to breathe better within minutes. He was treated at the hospital and he returned to his farm the next day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.