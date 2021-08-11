After two years of restoration work – much of it performed by Prairie Farm High School students – a classic John Deere tractor will be raffled off at the Ridgeland Fair, scheduled Sept. 3 through 6, 2021, as part of a fundraiser for the high school’s technical education program.
“It took much longer to complete this project due to the pandemic,” said Yan White, PHFS technical education teacher, in an email sent in June 2021, shortly after the raffle was announced.
The 75-year-old JD Model B (manufactured in 1946) was donated to the school by All States Ag Parts, of Downing, Wis., he added.
“It looked its age when we got it,” White said. “(It was) old, rusty, dented, and missing some parts. The students spent countless hours on body work and paint prep.”
The engine has been completely rebuilt by student volunteers, along with the help of members of the Prairie Farm Area Lions Club members, he added.
“We do not have a specific class for this kind of project,” White said. “Students more or less volunteer their free time to work on (it).”
The tractor then received three coats of paint and two coats of clear coat, all done in the Prairie Farm shop area, he added.
All raffle proceeds will go to the PFHS Tech Ed program, White said.
“With the (money raised in the) last tractor raffle, we were able to buy all new Milwaukee power tools and some other much needed equipment,” he said.
The project wouldn’t have been possible without financial help from individual and business donors, and the support of the Prairie Farm School District administration and board members, White added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.