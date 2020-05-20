Members of Holum-Waite American Legion Post 259 fired off this salute five years ago, on Memorial Day 2015, when they visited the tiny Solum Cemetery, near Prairie Farm, as part of their yearly tribute to deceased veterans. However, this year, the post has cancelled its plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured are, rifle squad members, from left (starting from farthest away), Al Luer, Joe Boesl, Roger Anderson and Perry Kallenbach. Flag bearers, left background, include Don Singerhouse, left, and Cliff Harland. Sergeant at arms George Allen, seated, commanded the rifle squad. In the background is guest speaker Selmer E. Nelson. Not shown, post commander Leonard “Bud” Lindemer. Photo by Bob Zientara