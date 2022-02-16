COVID-19 cases are continuing on a downward trend in Barron County.
In its weekly report, Barron County Public Health stated that there were 109 cases in the week up to Feb. 14. That is down from 167 the week prior and 444 in the week before that.
According to data from the state Department of Health Services, virus rates in a handful of counties in Wisconsin have declined from “critically high” to “very high” in recent days. All but two counties have shown a decline in case activity over the last two weeks.
But “very high” is “very high.”
“The numbers are clearly dropping,” said infectious disease expert Dr. Gregory Poland in a Mayo Clinic podcast published Feb. 15. “However, 98 percent of U.S. states are at high levels of transmissions. So when you hear ‘numbers dropping,’ it’s not the same as ‘all clear, we can take off masks and not worry.’ We still have a lot of concern.”
Last week Pfizer/BioNTech delayed its request to the FDA for approval of a Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5 until early April, waiting on more data on the effectiveness of a third dose.
Poland was among those expressing some concern.
“We had concerns that the data did not show efficacy in terms of antibodies,” said Poland. “The data was not clear-cut.”
Poland added, “It’s not risk-free. Children will continue to get infected, but I think it’s the right decision to ‘First—do no harm.’”
For young children and adults, masking is still encouraged.
“I know the public is weary of wearing a mask. I know they think it’s over. It is not over,” said Poland. “The worst thing we could do is to ignore these recommendations and not get this thing surpassed down and to have to keep living with this and have new variants arise.”
Free masks are now available in some local retail stores, such as CVS.
Free COVID-19 tests can be ordered from https://www.covidtests.gov/.
COVID-19 testing is offered at health care providers, pharmacies and at Barron County Public Health. The testing site is at 410 E. La Salle Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The PCR testing, with results back in 1-2 days, can be scheduled at cur.tv/barron.
To find a vaccination location near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
