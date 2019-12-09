On Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at approximately 9:33 p.m. Rice Lake Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the city of Rice Lake after a report of a missing child. The caller reported the front door of their residence was open and the child could have been missing for up to 30 minutes.
Officers responded to the scene and began searching. Fire department and EMS personnel arrived, and many citizens assisted in the search. Law enforcement K9 units and a drone were also deployed in an attempt to locate the child.
At approximately 10:55 p.m. an officer using a thermal imaging tool located the child unresponsive in the Red Cedar River. The child was rushed to a nearby ambulance and transported to a hospital where lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.
