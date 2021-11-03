Access to COVID-19 testing and vaccine booster doses have both been improved recently in Barron County.
Spread of the virus is still prevalent, albeit less so than a month ago. In its weekly report, Barron County Public Health reported 150 new cases in the week up to Monday, Nov. 1. That number is similar to the previous two weeks totals of 170 and 131.
The Wisconsin National Guard offers free drive through COVID-19 testing in Barron on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. The testing site is located at the Barron County Justice Center, 1420 Hwy. 25. Enter at the north driveway and follow the signs. Testing is open to all Wisconsin residents ages five and up. Testing will run through Dec. 11. Register in person when you arrive.
Booster doses for all the COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, have now been approved. Booster doses can be mixed and matched. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends that the following people receive a booster dose of Moderna or Pfizer at least six months after receiving their second dose to further strengthen their immunity:
· People 65 years and older
· All residents that are in long-term care
· People ages 18 and older with medical conditions
· People ages 18 and older who are at higher risk for COVID-19 exposure because of their job
If you received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Wisconsin Department of health services recommends a booster at least 2 months after receiving the first dose.
To schedule your booster dose, call your doctor’s office or local pharmacy. To find a vaccine or booster dose near you visit www.vaccinefinder.org.
Barron County Public Health is offering Pfizer and limited J&J booster doses on a walk-in basis. The booster doses are offered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. Their office is located at 335 E Monroe Ave Barron.
As for the newly-approved vaccine doses for children ages 5-11, health care providers, health departments and other vaccine distributors in Wisconsin are expected to have doses that are ready to be administered to younger kids as early as the end of this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.