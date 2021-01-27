A benefit for Debby Harrington, who is undergoing cancer treatment, is planned Saturday, Feb. 6, from 1-5 p.m. at It’s About Time Bar in Dallas.
Harrington was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in August of 2020. She is now receiving chemotherapy treatments. The benefit will help Harrington with her medical expenses.
The event includes a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more. There are can koozies for sale and food.
Donations can also be made by contacting Janette Matts at 715-651-2846 or bongoapolo@yahoo.com. Donations may also be dropped off at It’s About Time Bar, 214 W. Dallas St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.