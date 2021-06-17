Episode #15 of The News Bell, presented by Charter Bank. This week's stories:
—Local governments are applying for their share of the American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government.
—And two big construction projects are well underway in Cumberland (Ardisam and Cumberland Healthcare). Plus a lot more of the latest local news.
The News Bell is a production of Bell Press, Inc. Hosted by Carl Cooley and Ryan Urban.
