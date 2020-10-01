One person was reported killed and another was flown by helicopter for treatment after a two-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Hwy. 48 near intersection with County V shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
According to log reports, a witness driving on Hwy. 48 reported seeing the near-head-on crash in a rearview mirror. One man was flown from the scene by helicopter. Later reports indicate that the county medical examiner was also called.
Follow the News-Shield website and read the Oct. 7 edition of the paper for further details.
