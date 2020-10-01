Accident scene

Emergency medical personnel and firefighters, including the Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department, at the scene of a two-vehicle fatal accident Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, near the intersection of Wisconsin Hwy. 48 and County Hwy. V, west of Rice Lake. Barron County dispatch logs indicate that at lease one person died as a result of the crash. Photo by Bob Zientara.

One person was reported killed and another was flown by helicopter for treatment after a two-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Hwy. 48 near intersection with County V shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, according to Barron County dispatch logs.

According to log reports, a witness driving on Hwy. 48 reported seeing the near-head-on crash in a rearview mirror. One man was flown from the scene by helicopter. Later reports indicate that the county medical examiner was also called.

