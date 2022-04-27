Amery-based Farm Table Foundation will host one of six statewide women-only, in-person spring meetings sponsored by Wisconsin Women in Conservation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the foundation’s downtown Amery restaurant, 110 N. Keller Ave.
The meeting is part of a continuing, three-year series of in-person meetings and online forums sponsored by Wisconsin Women in Conservation.
The statewide effort is led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside, and the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service.
Funding support comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
According to its website, the Farm Table Foundation was started by a group whose mission included “rebuilding soil health, supporting local farmers,” providing sustainable food to consumers and customers at its Amery restaurant, and (using) “regenerative practices to feed the land while feeding the community.”
At the May 6 meeting, the guest speaker/presenter will be Ayla Grayden-Dodge, of Amery-based Blackbrook Farm, which she owns and operates together with her husband, James Dodge.
According to Agri-View writer Lynn Grooms, the farm owners raise vegetables, pastured pigs, chickens and grass-fed beef cattle.
In all, Wisconsin Women in Conservation will sponsor six regional spring meetings across the state starting with the final week of April and ending during the first week of May.
According to Kriss Marion, Wisconsin Farmers Union, the meetings “include ... networking time (and) access to local conservation professionals and resources. Experienced women Conservation Coaches provide regional mentorship.”
For further information, contact:
• Sylvia Burgos Toftness, interim executive director, Farm Table Foundation, (715) 268-4500.
• Kriss Marion, Wisconsin Farmers Union, (608) 844-3758 or kmarion@wisconsinfarmersunion.com.
• Visit www.farmtablefoundation.org or www.wiwic.org
