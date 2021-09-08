Barron’s annual Fall Fest features a full slate of events Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 9-12. A list of the fest’s many sights, sounds and tastes is as follows:
Thursday, Sept. 9
• Barron Area Wine, Beer and Food Tasting, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Church Barn, 1615 13 ½ St. Tasting tickets are 5/$5 or 11/$10.
• Music by The Stringsmiths, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Church Barn. Free admission.
Friday, Sept. 10
• Fall business decorating contest
• Brat sale hosted by Barron Girl Scouts at KJs Market 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds to Humane Society of Barron County.
Saturday, Sept. 11
• Plant Sale—dig plant from Barron City Hall garden. Bring tools to dig, pots or bag for transporting. Proceeds benefit Barron County Master Gardener program, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Lyndon Ellefson Memorial run/walk at Rockman’s Woods trails, 9 a.m.
• Kid’s activities, 9:30 to 11 a.m. in Anderson.
• Coloring Contest. Sheets are available at BACC or News-Shield and must be returned to BACC by 3 p.m. on Sept. 11 for judging.
• Sidewalk Chalk Contest 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Anderson Park
• 40 crafters and vendors will be set up 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Barron.
• Music 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Salle Avenue and 4th Street.
• ATV poker run starts at Skippy’s Bar at 10 a.m.
• Golf scramble, 11:30 to 12:30 registration, with tee off at 1 p.m. at Rolling Oaks. Proceeds benefit Barron/Chetek Youth Hockey Assn.
• Cribbage Tournament at Fifth Street Saloon, 12 p.m.
• Bean Bag Tournament. Registration at 1 p.m. and first toss at 2 p.m. at Barron VFW.
• BBQ cook-off, starting at 1 p.m. at VFW.
Sunday, Sept. 12
• Past reflections car show at Hwy. 8 soccer fields, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Kiwanis Community breakfast is 8-10 a.m. and lunch is 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• All week Barron Chamber of Commerce has a deal on Chamber dollars—buy $80 and get $20 free. Email barronchamber@barronchamber.com or call 715-790-7866.
