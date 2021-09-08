Mosaic Technologies is set to strengthen broadband access in its northern service area with the help of $2.6 million in federal funds.
The federal Economic Development Administration recently announced $2,620,485 in funding for Mosaic to install 70 miles of broadband fiber-optic cable in Barron and Washburn counties.
The funding is matched by a $3,097,315 investment from Mosaic.
New “backbone transport fiber” will be installed in the Hwy. 63 corridor from Cumberland to Spooner, in the Hwy. 53 corridor from Spooner to Haugen, and along Hwy. D from Sarona to Birchwood. New distribution fiber will be added in Cumberland, Shell Lake and Haugen.
Currently Mosaic is installing a line of fiber from the intersection of Hwys. C and NN in northeastern Barron County and up Hwy. 48 to Birchwood.
According to the EDA, “The new broadband line will be the backbone of future expansions, bringing broadband access to more users and enhancing the economic conditions and attractiveness of the two counties to businesses. In addition, the line will provide fiber redundancy to improve the system’s reliability and resilience in the face of future natural disasters and other disruptions.”
The project is expected to help create and retain jobs, spur private investment, and advance economic resiliency throughout the region.
Mosaic estimates that this investment will help create 54 jobs, save 616 jobs, and leverage $1.5 million in private investment.
The “backbone fiber” could help enable further expansions, such as Barron County’s goal of expanding broadband with American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds. The County is in the process of getting proposals for broadband expansion.
