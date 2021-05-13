Numerous emergency responders assisted in getting a 12-year-old down from 30 feet up a tree near Hillsdale on Tuesday, May 2.
At 2:09 p.m., the Barron County 911 center received a call that a 12-year-old child was in a tree along the 1200 block of 8th Avenue threatening to jump. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene and located the 12 year old about 30 feet up in a tree. The Barron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter all responded to the scene to assist.
After 45 minutes of negotiations, deputies acted on a rescue plan with the help of all the agencies involved and got the child down without any injury.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said, "The coordinated effort by deputies and all the responding agencies was text book in a fluid situation. I want the thank all the responders for working together to bring this to a safe resolution."
