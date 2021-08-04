Sons of Norway Dovre Lodge 5-353 is moving to a new location from Barron for their monthly meetings. The Lodge was founded in Chetek in 1928 and is now moving to Chetek Lutheran, which was founded as a Norwegian church.
The meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. Meetings begin with a dinner, followed by a short business meeting and a program emphasizing Scandinavia heritage and culture.
For more information, contact president Robin Fossum, 715-642-2414, rkfossum@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.