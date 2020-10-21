The City of Barron annual Fall Clean-up will be held this Saturday, Oct. 24. Residents are asked to place items curbside by 8 a.m. White good will not be picked up (appliances and electronics).
Acceptable items include furniture, misc. household, mattresses, bundled brush & lumber and bagged yard waste. Unacceptable items include rocks, dirt, bricks, concrete, hazardous waste, unbundled brush or lumber, loose yard waste, building materials and LP tanks.
Trucks and labor for the project will be donated by Republic Services.
Persons with questions can contact City Hall at 715-537-5631.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.