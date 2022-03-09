All are invited to the annual Rice Lake Farm City Banquet to be held Monday, March, 21, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Moose Club.
This year’s program will feature a presentation by the 74th Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes. As Wisconsin’s agriculture ambassador, she is striving to educate audiences across Wisconsin about the economic impact and importance of the state’s diverse agriculture industry in our daily lives. Nunes grew up near Chippewa Falls on her family’s registered Holstein dairy farm.
Also being introduced at the banquet are the two new Regional Extension Educators that are now serving Barron County, Micheal Geissinger and Ryan Sterry.
The purpose of the Farm City Banquet is to bring farmers, civic organizations and businesses together to recognize the important contributions made by agriculture to the local community.
The Rice Lake Farm City Banquet was originally started by the Rice Lake Holstein Club and has continued for over 80 years with the support of local Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary clubs.
The cost of the banquet is $8 per person, including a delicious meal prepared by the Women of the Moose. Tickets are available from members of the Barron County Farm Bureau, Rice Lake Holstein Club or at the door. For more information contact John Brickner at 815.341.9953 or Craig Hamernik at 715.418.0053.
