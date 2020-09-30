Area resident Jim Cox happened to be at an Aug. 1, 2020 benefit tournament, at Dallas Pine Crest Golf Course when a live auction item caught his eye.
It was a giant, wooden flag, designed, crafted and donated by artist Joel Schmidt. Cox, the father of two U.S. Army veterans, Preston and Waylon Cox, decided to bid on the flag.
He was the winning bidder and, later on, he donated the flag to VFW Post 8338, Barron, where his sons are life members.
“He called us after he bought it at the charity fundraiser,” Dave Peterson, post commander, said Monday, Sept. 28.
Peterson said the workmanship on the flag is amazing, including machined stripes, finished so that it appears that the flag is waving in the wind.
A photo accompanying the story only tells part of the story. The boards are handmade, glued together, finished, painted and varnished. The effects on a viewer of a flag proudly waving in the wind, are immediately apparent.
Preston Cox said Monday, Sept. 28, that he’s working on a set of brackets to hold the flag so that it can be attached to the wall at the VFW Post.
“It will probably be near the stage area,” he said. “It is pretty heavy. (Schmidt) used two-by-fours and glued them together to make the design.”
Peterson said that all VFW 8338 guests are welcome to look at the flag when they visit. The post canteen (tavern) is open from Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m., and at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
“We were closed on Sunday but we have decided to open the bar for all Green Bay Packer games” Peterson said. “We had a pretty good crowd for last week’s game.”
