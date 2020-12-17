Due to elevated manganese levels, Dallas Waterworks has issued a do not drink advisory for infants less than six months old and people over the age of 50, according to Barron County Public Health.
People in these age groups should stop using the water for drinking, making beverages and formula, and preparing foods that use a lot of water. Everyone should avoid long-term use of using water for these purposes.
Dallas Waterworks has an average manganese level of 690 µg/L. Manganese levels over 300 µg/L are dangerous for sensitive groups. Dallas Utilities is looking into treatment systems and will be mailing information to all customers.
Manganese is naturally occurring and small amounts are part of a healthy diet. Foods such as grains, beans, nuts, seeds, and teas are rich with manganese. However, exposure to high levels in drinking water pose a health risk to sensitive groups. High levels of manganese can affect the nervous system, kidneys, and reproduction. In older adults, a disorder similar to Parkinson’s disease has been associated with exposure to high levels of manganese. High levels of manganese can affect an infant’s brain development, learning and behavior.
Manganese is also known to leave black or rust-colored residue on clothes, dishes and water fixtures when the concentration exceeds 50 micrograms per liter.
The village of Bruce in Rusk County is also dealing with excessive levels of manganese, with concentrations of up 1,100 micrograms per liter.
In 2015, one City of Rice Lake well showed levels of 280-350 micrograms per liter for manganese. Rice Lake Utilities ended up abandoning that well—Well #4—and drilling a new well—Well #6.
