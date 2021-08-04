Agonic Brewing brings local flavor

Agonic, as defined in a dictionary, is “without angle” or, more specifically, a straight line between the Earth’s two poles, indicating “true north.”
Agonic Brewing Company’s path from founding to opening has not exactly been a straight line. But now a month since opening, the craft brewery appears to be on the up and up.
Situated in a towering old feed mill in Rice Lake, the brewery is run by a young duo in Desmond Benavides and Dannyelle Moon.
Agonic opened Thursday, July 8, at 2 p.m., but people were already walking in by 1:45. Moon described the day as a “whirlwind,” pouring plenty of blonde ale, dark stout among others in their initial six-beer lineup.
“And we’ve stayed busy ever since,” she added.
Benavides was born and raised in Rice Lake, while Moon is a newcomer to Barron County—she recently found a home in Cameron.
They met in their first week of freshman year at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and have stayed connected within a group of friends.
At UMD, Benavides studied chemical and environmental engineering while Moon studied photography and marketing.
While they were studying in Duluth, a brewery was in the works in Rice Lake. Previous owners Noah Marach and Josh Roske began looking for a building in 2016, and eventually selected the old feed mill on East Messenger Street. They proceeded with fundraising, permitting and renovating the 100-year-old mill, originally built for A.A. Bergeron & Co. in 1921 and 1922.
Among other setbacks, the pandemic shelved their opening plans, and they eventually decided to sell.
Benavides had heard about the brewery plans, but as time went on and rumors died out, he forgot about it.
Later during the renovations, he helped his father, Ross Benavides, with the brewery’s plumbing.
Then one day the building owner, Bruce Abshire, mentioned it to Ross Benavides, who then told Desmond that it was for sale.
He didn’t have much brewing experience, other than helping his father with some homebrewing.
“It was interesting to me, but I don’t think I really appreciated what he was doing,” he said.
But with his chemistry background and an entrepreneurial spirit, Benavides decided to go for it.
“I’ve always felt like I’d like to run my own thing,” he said. “It’s something you just have to jump into.”
But Benavides knew he couldn’t do it alone, and that’s where Moon came in. She had a marketing background and experience working for a restaurant and Wild State Cider in Duluth.
“I’m happy Danny decided to do it with me. Otherwise, I’d be way overwhelmed,” said Benavides.
But when he first approached her about the idea, Moon thought he was kidding. This was more than a year ago, when COVID-19 was on the rise in the U.S.
They both had their doubts.
“When we saw this building it changed everything,” she said. “Someone had to open something here, and I guess it had to be us.”
Benavides and Moon liked the Agonic name and decided to keep the brand.
“When I heard the definition, I thought ‘There’s so much you can do with that,’” said Moon.
But the brewery wasn’t exactly a turnkey operation. Opening took longer than they’d hoped due to paperwork, financing and other red tape.
Benavides said that because financial institutions were doing so many COVID-19 relief loans for existing businesses, it was difficult to get financing as a new business.
Eventually they lined up all of their finances and paperwork. It was time to brew.
Benavides was new to the craft, but felt confident with his chemistry background.
“I’ve spent the last 5 years in chemistry labs,” he said. “It’s just another lab problem really.”
The brewery already had equipment, and Marach showed Benavides how everything worked.
Benavides ran through the hours-long process with just water a few times, before incorporating the malt, hops and yeast.
The first beer he made was the You Are Here hoppy amber ale.
Benavides makes the beers, but Moon names them, including her favorite Goodnight, Mercury chocolate oatmeal stout—a play on “Goodnight, Moon.”
As for Benavides: “I don’t have a favorite. I just like the process. I like being in the brewery and seeing what comes out of the tank,” he said.
He said he looks forward to introducing new beers to the menu—his latest creations include a hazy India Pale Ale and raspberry wheat ale—while keeping customer favorites on tap—most popular so far have been the blonde, the stout and the honey wheat.
Agonic features 12 taps, one of which is a soda and another for nitrogen carbonation, which is used to produce a smoother texture in a beer, usually a stout.
Right now, there are some guest beers on tap from places like Round Man Brewing in Spooner and Brickfield Brewing in Grantsburg.
Eventually Benavides hopes to brew enough beer to fill out the taps and begin supplying local bars.
They are also hoping to expand within the brewery, too. The taproom is confined to one level now, however there is considerably more space on the other floors of the old mill for long-term expansion.
But special food and events are already coming.
A wood-fired pizza vendor is setting up outside on Thursday, Aug. 5. Musician Laura Moe will perform Aug. 22.
Benavides and Moon said they’re happy to bring more activity to the area.
“We’re excited to get involved in the community,” said Moon.
And they have been welcomed with open arms by patrons with a thirst for a unique venue with local flavor—they had to close up Sunday, Aug. 1, because they were running out of beer.
“Beer has always been something that draws people together,” said Moon. “It was lacking around here. It was about time.”
Taproom visitors can get a flight of five ounce pours of each beer, a 10-oz glass, or 16-oz glass. Beer is also available to-go in a 32-oz crowler can or a 64-oz glass growler.
Agonic’s summer hours are 2 to 10 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The brewery is located at 17C E. Messenger St. in downtown Rice Lake. For more information, visit Agonicbrewing.com or call 715-434-2739.