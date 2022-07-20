Jerry Jerome will be inducted into the Golden Bears Reaching Their Dreams Hall of Fame on July 26. There is a reception at Anderson Park starting at 6 p.m. at the main pavilion.
Jerome graduated from Barron High School in 1964 and earned an accounting degree from UW-Whitewater in 1971.
For 27 years, Jerome led one of the largest totally integrated turkey companies in the world as executive vice president of Jerome Foods. He instilled a “TEAM” philosophy (Together Everyone Achieves More), creating a culture of collaboration and teamwork at every level of the business.
The company’s brand, The Turkey Store, quickly became the leading brand of fresh turkey in grocery stores. It grew from a 50 million pound seasonal whole bird processing plant (operating from May through December) to a year-round value added processor with 350 million pounds of turkeys boned for value adding.
Jerome’s impact also extended into the Barron community. Jerome Foods and the Wallace Jerome Family contributed $1.2 million in memory of Marion Jerome to build the Barron Area Community Center (BACC). Decades later, Jerome and his wife, Billie, continue supporting local organizations and projects, including the BASD scholarship fund, the new track surface in memory of Coach Byron Dodge, the skate park and more.
Jerome’s leadership and giving spirit have helped shape Barron into the community it is today.
