The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) has announced that Phoebe Kay Jerome of Barron has been named a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship winner. Jerome is a senior at Barron High School. Her probable career field is in chemical engineering.
The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have
the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college
studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the
nation’s graduating high school seniors.
This is is the second announcement of winners in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship
Program. On April 21, about 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards
were named, and on June 2 and July 12, some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners
will be announced. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 academic champions
will have won National Merit Scholarships worth approximately $30 million.
