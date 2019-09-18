The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will host David Bradford speaking on DNA testing Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2:30 p.m. at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. 3rd St. The public is invited to this informational presentation. A fee of $5/person will be collected at the door.
Dave Bradford is a UW grad with degrees in medicine and business. He speaks regionally about technology and medical topics to history and genealogy groups. He has been a member of the Rock County Genealogical Society and the Sheboygan County Historical Research Center for more than 25 years and has served as board chairman and secretary of the RCGS. He is currently the long term webmaster for the Society. He was recognized by the Wisconsin Genealogy Society in 2012 with the Virginia V. Irvin genealogy award.
Mr. Bradford’s topic “I Had My DNA Tested; Now What?” provides a brief introduction to DNA testing, but then focuses on using results from the most popular autosomal-DNA test offered by Ancestry DNA, 23-and-Me, Family Tree DNA or Living DNA. He goes on to explain the limits of ethnicity estimates and then describes steps to download your DNA test results to your PC in order to upload to other labs and third party sites to expand your reach to millions of potential cousins, using “chromosome browsers” and other online tools to solve relationship mysteries and to gain insights into family medical risks.
