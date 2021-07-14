A spirited musical trip through the 50s is in store for audiences when the musical The Marvelous Wonderettes takes to the stage July 20-25 at the Northern Star Theatre Company, 12 West Marshall Street, Rice Lake.
The play begins with 1958 Springfield High School prom where the audience meets Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, four girls with big hopes and dreams as they serenade with classic 50’s hits Including “Lollipop,” “”Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.”
In act two the foursome reunite to take to the stage again at their ten-year reunion, featuring more than 30 classic 50s and 60s hits.
Tickets are available now at 715-736-4444 or by visiting www.nstricelake.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.