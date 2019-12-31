Barron County Home & Community Education recently made a total of $1,200 in donations, including $400 to each of three charitable organizations in the county.
Rice Lake resident Betsey Bergren, 2020 HCE board chair, presented the donations to local groups that focus on mental illness, shelter for domestic abuse survivors, and housing.
A representative of each organization accepted the donated money, according to Missy Bablick, family living educator, and Kim Grover, administrative assistant, of the University of Wisconsin Extension office at Barron.
HCE members voted to make the donations out of proceeds from an annual raffle, Bablick and Grover added.
Kathy Jacobson, of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), said her organization focuses on improving “the quality of life of those living with mental illness through advocacy, community education and solid support.
“We believe that those living with mental illness, parents, families and friends are all vital participants in the challenge,” she said.
According to McKenzie Morgan, representing Embrace, the agency provides safe shelter and services to survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault in Rusk, Washburn, Barron, and Price Counties.
“Embrace has worked to provide much more than just safe shelter to our communities,” Morgan said. “We provide outreach and community awareness efforts, preventative education, safe shelter, 24/7 crisis support, and a variety of comprehensive and sensitive direct services to help survivors navigate the systems.”
According to Lori Bowman, Community Connections to Prosperity, the group is working to create tiny homes to combat the housing crisis. With volunteers, donations, and community partnerships, the homes can be built at a fraction of the cost.
Tiny home residents will have a case manager and wrap around services to help move them to more permanent housing.
According to its website, Barron County Home & Community Education includes (for calendar year 2019) a board of directors including Mary Corton, Sherry Hanson and Betsey Bergren, Rice Lake; Trudy Popenhagen, Comstock; Dorothy Marquardt, New Auburn; Kaye Leaman, Ridgeland; Ann Nelson, Jean Milligan and Mary Boehm, Cumberland; Rose Hanson, Barron; and Cathy Albrecht, Chetek.
