One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident involving deer on Friday, Oct. 15.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Monday, Oct. 18, stating the victim is Amy Benson, 43, of Clear Lake.
Benson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The driver of a second vehicle was seriously injured and airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The name of that person has not been released.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department Benson was driving a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee which was traveling north on Hwy. F, just north of 50th avenue, when it struck two deer. As the vehicle veered the driver lost control and eventually overturned, continuing to roll over several times, eventually striking and rolling over the top of a 1982 Mazda Rx7 which was southbound, approaching the Jeep.
The vehicles continued a short distance in their initial travel direction before coming to rest.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Amery Police Department, Amery Fire Department and First Responders, North air ambulance, Amery Area Ambulance Service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
This matter is under investigation with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
