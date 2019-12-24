Barron High School administrative assistants Pam Massie and Carla Nordby were honored Dec. 16, 2019, with the Barron Area School Board’s “Golden Bear Award” for the month of December.
Principal Chad Buss read a statement in tribute to both staff members, emphasizing, at the outset, that the work of both recipients is best described by the acronym TEAM -- Together Everybody Achieves More.
“Carla and Pam have been serving as Administrative Assistants for the Barron High School since 2002,” Buss said.
Their job tasks range “from assisting with daily student needs (bloody noses, bumps and bruises from PE classes, distributing student passes to class, helping maintain a safe school by monitoring guests and students that enter BHS) to completing the numerous district and state reporting requirements,” he said.
The administrative assistants “provide effective communication to staff about daily happenings” at the high school.
“A positive, relatively predictable daily schedule is paramount to setting an effective learning environment,” Buss said. “Carla and Pam are experts at this. They provide a welcoming environment to our students, staff, and parents every single day.”
Buss noted that both his administrative assistants took time out last summer to attend an Association of Wisconsin School Administrators training entitled, “Managing to Lead.”
There, they learned about “providing an efficient, positive student outcome-based administrative office,” Buss said. “What was refreshing is that many of the strategies provided were already being used by Carla and Pam. By attending this workshop, it helped reinforce our belief that every person at Barron High School is a constant learner and there are always things to improve upon.”
Buss praised the work Nordby and Massie have done.
“Their leadership at the high school is valued and relied upon on a daily basis,” he said. “Both are .. experts at their craft, and it is our hope we have them serving our district as long as possible.”
