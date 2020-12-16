A Chetek man died Wednesday, December 16, in an early morning rollover crash, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department. Deceased is 29-year-old Jonathon Lee.
At 4:11 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a one-vehicle rollover accident on 20th Street west of Chetek.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Chetek Ambulance, Dallas Fire and Life Link Helicopter all responded to the scene.
Initial investigation showed a Lee's vehicle was traveling north on 20th Street and lost control rolling several times. The victim was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.
