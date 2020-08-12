The Barron/Chetek Youth Hockey Association has announced a daylong fundraiser titled “Summer Ice” scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22.
The event will include a car show, craft fair, dartball tournament and live music, all on the association’s grounds located at 525 E. Birch Ave., Barron, adjacent to the Barron County Justice Center. Food trucks will be on site, and beverages will also be sold.
“We are planning for a fun, safe event,” BCYHA President Mark Bell said. “There will be no admission fees for the general public; folks can come and go as they please. We will have the events spaced out as best as possible over our 4-acre property.
“This fundraiser will be key to our association. We incurred extraordinary expenses last season with our refrigeration system and ice resurfacer, and then had to cancel a home tournament in March due to COVID-19. We refunded $3,500 in registration fees and missed out on thousands of dollars in raffle proceeds and concession sales.”
The Summer Ice craft fair will be held 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Interested vendors can call or text Shelli Swanson of Swan Beach Vendor Events at 715-419-3915.
The car show will run from 1-4 p.m. Questions can directed to Tony Walker at 715-456-6616 (call or text).
The dartball tournament will begin at 11 a.m. and will wrap up by 4 p.m. To register a 5-person team, call or text Mark Bell at 715-205-7903. Entry fee is $20 per team. The tournament is the only portion of the Summer Ice event that’s planned to be held indoors.
Summer Ice will wrap up with music by Old School from 4-8 p.m. The band features a variety of country, rock and blues music.
