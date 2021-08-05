Stories for the week of August 4, 2021.
--Rice Lake native Kenny Bednarek sprints to an olympic medal
--Two expansive solar arrays in Barron and Rice Lake are now producing power
--Fourteen catalytic converters were stolen from a Chetek business last month.
Plus much more of the latest local news.
Thanks for listening. If you like the podcast, please help us spread the word. Tell your friends, your family, your co-workers. And if you have any suggestions for topics, send us an email, at editor.barron@chibardun.net.
Thanks for listening to the News Bell, presented by Charter Bank.
The News Bell is a production of Bell Press, Inc. Hosted by Carl Cooley and Ryan Urban.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.