Barron County officials are advocating for a change in Wisconsin’s health care coverage programmer low-income residents.
The County’s Department of Health & Human Services Committee voted unanimously on Monday to end the so-called “BadgerCare cliff.”
A benefit cliff occurs when a public support program is designed in such a way that, at a certain level of income, a small increase in earnings can result in a significant loss in eligibility for benefits.
County administrator Jeff French said more jobs could be filled if people did not face a loss of health care coverage through BadgerCare Plus.
“This should be a double win. Someone will go to work and keep their insurance,” he said.
According to a report from the Robert M. LaFollette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin, “When a household passes over this cliff, increases in earnings no longer sufficiently make up for the corresponding loss in public benefit dollars, leaving a household farther from achieving self-sufficiency compared to before the income increase.”
Rather than a cliff, the resolution advocates for a phase-out structure.
An example of this structure is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. On average SNAP participants see only a decrease of 24 to 36 cents in SNAP benefits for every additional dollar they gain as income, according to the LaFollette report.
There are approximately 600 full time jobs in the county for which workers are needed, according to the resolution, which has the support of Rep. Dave Armstrong and DHHS director Stacey Frolik.
The resolution states, “Allowing individuals to work productively without harming their health benefits, not only reduces the cost of a benefit program but also simultaneously improves the overall economic activity of a region.”
The resolution next goes to the county Executive Committee and then to the full County Board. The resolution is meant to encourage state lawmakers to draft and adopt legislation in regards to the stated issue.
