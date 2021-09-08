U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is featured speaker at a town hall meeting on the impact of methamphetamine on the community on Thursday, Sept. 9. The meeting will be held at the Barron Area Community Center, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Also speaking will be Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Department of Health and Human Services director Stacey Frolik.
Fitzgerald said Johnson was the impetus for the event, having asked for an update on the meth-relate issues in the area.
“We also wanted to give an update to the community,” said Fitzgerald. “So DHS Director Frolik and I will be giving the update on meth in our area and some positive programs.”
As for Johnson, Fitzgerald said, “I am not sure what Senator Johnson will be speaking on, but I am sure it will be on the topic we are presenting on. People will be able to ask questions on the topic of drugs—no other topics will be taken up by Senator Johnson.“
Everyone is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.