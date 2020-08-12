Despite thousands of absentee ballots requested by Barron County voters, the 2020 Partisan Primary was just about wrapped up by 9:30 p.m. last night, Tuesday, Aug. 11, according to unofficial totals reported by the Barron County Clerk’s office.
Except for a scattering of write-in votes, an absence of contests on the congressional, state legislative and county level also helped produce a quick vote count.
With 33 of the county’s 37 precincts reporting, congressional candidates Tom Tiffany, an incumbent Republican, and Tricia Zunker, his Democratic challenger, had garnered 3,088 and 2,544 votes from their respective county faithful.
Likewise, Republican Dave Armstrong, with 3,004 votes, and Democrat John Ellenson, with 2,462 votes, received their parties’ nomination to run for the 75th District State Assembly seat that will be vacated at the end of the year by retiring incumbent Romaine Quinn.
In the only other state-level race on the ballot, incumbent Republican District Attorney Brian Wright polled 2,911 votes, also with 32 of 37 precincts reporting.
Unopposed county Republicans DeeAnn Cook, county clerk, Margo Katterhagen, register of deeds, and Yvonne Ritchie, treasurer, received (respectively), 3,051, 3,043 and 3,059 votes, respectively (with 33 precincts reporting).
In terms of turnout, the vote totals compare favorably with an August 2016 primary matching two Democrats, the then-incumbent Democratic District Attorney Angela Beranek and her challenger, Aaron Marcoux. A total of more than 4,000 votes were cast in that election.
Read the News-Shield website and the Aug. 19 edition of the newspaper for further details on voter turnout and absentee voting.
