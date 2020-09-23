Lenders will be sought during late September and early October to put up the money for Barron County’s new, $25 million Highway Department project, following a unanimous vote Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, by the County Board of Supervisors.
The county will repay the loan an estimated rate of about $1.7 million per year for most of the life of the 20-year bond.
An increased level of interest by local banks could lead to attractive interest rates for the project, supervisors learned from financial consultant Sean Lentz, Ehlers & Associates.
Lentz said that normally, local banks aren’t attracted to a bond issue as big as this one.
Supervisor Burnell Hanson, Dist. 21, city of Rice Lake, asked why local landers are interested.
Lentz suggested that recent increases in COVID-19-related federal aid have improved the balance sheets for local banks, which he said are responsible for funneling much of the federal money to local borrowers.
Lentz also suggested the county could save money over the 20-year duration of the bond issue if it decides invest in a bond rating agency.
Supervisor Jim Gores, Dist. 9, village of Almena and town of Clinton, asked Lentz how much a bond rating costs.
“That can vary, but it probably will cost about $25,000,” Lentz answered. “A higher rating translates to a lower interest rate.”
Lentz said his company would have proposal ready for the County Board to review at its next meeting Monday, Oct. 19.
Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2021.
When completed, the new Highway Department buildings at Barron will include:
• A 160,000 square-foot garage, almost three times the size of the existing structure.
• A 33,500 square-foot cold storage building.
• A smaller garage west of Wisconsin Hwy. 25, to store vehicles owned by the Aging and Disability Resource Center and passenger vehicles now parked outside.
• A two-compartment vehicle wash bay.
