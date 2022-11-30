Holiday gatherings are here, and public health officials are encouraging everyone to stay up to date COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
Everyone ages six months and older is able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. People ages five and up are able to get booster doses after their first two vaccines.
On Dec. 9, Barron County Public Health is partnering with West CAP to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses to community members ages 12 and older. A parent or legal guardian must be present for anyone ages 12-17.
The free vaccine clinic will be held at the Barron County Government Center in Barron from 12 p.m. to 6 pm. No registration is needed. Curbside service is available for people who have a hard time walking. Call 715-537-5691, ext. 6442 ahead of time to set up an appointment for curbside service. The Government Center is located at 335 E. Monroe Avenue in Barron.
The new Bivalent, Moderna and Pfizer boosters and first and second doses will be available at the free vaccine clinic. The new boosters have received approval and are the first Omicron-specific vaccines to be made available in the United States. They target the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron strains that are spreading now. The new boosters are recommended for people who have received their first and second COVID-19 vaccines and have not received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in the last two months. If you have already received a new booster, you are up to date and do not need another.
Public Health asks that you bring your vaccine card. If you are not able to bring your card or print your record, staff will be available to help you when you arrive. Kwik Trip gas cards will be given out to those who receive vaccines and boosters. They are available on a limited basis and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To find a vaccine near you, visit www.vaccinefinder.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.