A 55-year-old man from Woodville, Wis., was taken into custody by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department following an extended standoff with area law enforcement, which included shots fired, last Friday evening at a Turtle Lake address.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, who issued a news release on the incident Monday morning, the incident began Friday, April 10, 2020, at 10:40 p.m., after the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call to conduct a welfare check on a male subject at 1481 2 ¾ Street, Turtle Lake.
When a deputy arrived at the residence, he heard several gun shots coming from the
residence. The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team was called to the scene as well as
officers from the Turtle Lake, Cumberland and Barron Police Departments. During this time
approximately 12 more shots were heard outside the residence.
The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team attempted to make contact by phone with the
male, who was the only subject in the house, but all attempts were unsuccessful. Both the
Rusk and Barron armored vehicles approached the house and attempted to make contact
again with the subject inside.
After several attempts, a male subject came to the front door of the residence with a
handgun in his hand. After a few minutes of negotiations, the male subject put the gun down
and exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.
Taken into custody was Thomas Levasseur, 55, of Woodville, Wis. After medical evaluation, he
will be transported to the Barron County Jail where he will be held on charges of Armed while
Intoxicated.
