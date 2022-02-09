Ladysmith school officials kicked off, Monday, an informational campaign to vote in an upcoming April 5 referendum.
One referendum question asks for permission to sell $21 million in capital bonds to help fund building improvements. It will include replacing major building systems that have outlived their useful life, safety and security, ADA improvements, upgrades of classroom sizes and acoustics, a gym expansion to accommodate large group events, physical education and community activities, and roof replacement at the middle and high school campus. This plan also includes a roof replacement at the elementary school.
A second question asks for permission to exceed state revenue limits by $600,000 annually over each of the next five years to help fund operational costs. This will support needs such as staffing to support students, staff costs, student services and general maintenance.
School officials say the referendums will have no impact on the school district’s mill rate, noting the new debt would be taken on as old debt from the last referendum 20 years ago is paid off.
A handful of district parents attended the first of three planned informational meeting. The comments were mostly positive, supporting the proposals.
District resident Terry Carter, a former school board member, asked how much money the district has spent on Ladysmith Middle & High School since the building was constructed in the early 1970s.
“Over 50 years, how much have we spent?” Carter said. “We would have built two new schools with it I’m sure.”
John Huenink, vice president and director of education for the Madison construction company Kraus-Anderson, told those at the meeting the funds will make a substantial positive impact on Ladysmith school facilities.
“It is going to go a long way,” Huenink said.
State law caps school district borrowing at 10 percent of a district’s total equalized property valuation. The total equalized property valuation for the Ladysmith School District is $290 million, which makes its debt cap $29 million outstanding at any one time.
It would cost about $50 million to replicate the current LMHS campus, according to Michael Clark, a director with Baird Financials, which is advising the district on the referendum. State law bars the district from taking on this much debt.
“The caps prohibit this much new borrowing,” Clark said.
With state laws blocking debt needed to build an entirely new school, district officials instead are focused on improving what they believe is still a high quality campus.
A recent facility assessment, however, identified many pressing issues.
Classrooms throughout the building are undersized, lack flexible space for both large and small group learning and have acoustical issues that impact student learning. There is a lack of gym space for middle school and high school students and a lack flexible furniture for student collaboration. There are also aging floors, ceiling and cabinets.
Infrastructure and building-wide systems have exceeded their service life. Major systems including heating, ventilating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and lighting. Parking lots are in need of improvements. Exterior envelope including roof, brick tuckpointing and foundation repairs are needed. Restrooms do not meet accessibility requirements for the Americans with Disabilities Act. There are worn-out lockers in the locker room and issues with auditorium components. A roof replacement is needed at the elementary school.
There are safety and security concerns including inadequate security at main entrance, faulty drainage at the athletic fields and unsafe bleachers and press box. Classroom walls and doors are not structurally sound for daily operations.
The $21 million proposal breaks down to two cover two distinct areas — deferred maintenance that is aimed at addressing building needs that has been postponed and educational planning that is aimed at addressing building spaces to improve learning.
Deferred maintenance work spending totals $11.3 million, which breaks down to $9 million at the middle and high school complex, $1 million at the elementary school and $1.3 million on building and grounds projects.
The remaining $9.7 million of the bond referendum will be spent on educational space improvements.
The school board unanimously approved moving ahead with the referendums for several reasons. The district can fund the entire project without increasing taxes over the current level. Interest rates remain near historic lows. Facility needs are not going away, and costs will likely increase as time goes on.
District officials are also applying for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant to upgrade the planned new gymnasium to a storm shelter. If received, the grant would pay for more than 50 percent of the new gym. The result of this FEMA grant application will be released this summer.
District resident Nancy Burmeister was impressed by the scale of the proposed construction. She thought the cost would be higher for this much work now being planned.
“I would have thought it would be more,” Burmeister said.
District resident Carla Closs noted after the Lindoo Avenue school was closed and middle school grades were relocated to the high school, there are now students from two buildings trying to make due with one gymnasium. This has led to scheduling and use issues, she added.
“Most people see this only as gym space,” Closs said.
The referendums are the result of a lengthy facility study and community task force process involving parents, non-parents, staff, students and business owners.
Stunkel noted the current setting for Ladysmith Middle & High School, calling it the perfect location. She added it is close to the school forest, recreational trails, warming shelter and the city. There is also space available for future growth if needed.
“It is about time we do something with the school,” Stunkel said. “It is just time to give the school some TLC and appreciate what we have.”
Stunkel singled out the operational referendum, which would provide additional funding each year for five years. It would help fund positions like guidance counselor, reading interventionist, special education staff and 4K and math teachers. Some of these positions would be created, while others already exist but are funded with coronavirus aid revenue with a sunset date.
“It is so important this one passes,” Stunkel said of the operational referendum. “We are limited on what we can spend in our school district.”
If the $21 million capital bond referendum passes, design work could start immediately with bidding to occur early next year. Construction would take place between May 2023 and August 2024.
Future public informational meetings will be held Tuesday, March 1, at 5 p.m., and Monday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m., both in the Ladysmith Middle & High School auditorium.
