The Barron Spotlighters theater group is proud to announce the performances for the musical “The Unsinkable Molly Brown”. Show dates will be March 25, 26, and 27 as well as April 1, 2, and 3. Friday and Saturday
shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows will begin at 2:30 p.m.
Director Jessica Balts says “This is a very energetic story that should encourage everyone who comes to watch the show feel like they can accomplish anything they set their minds to!” Board member Darren Kirby added “Molly’s story is a microcosm of the American experience. No matter the circumstances you are born into, you can
become as successful as you desire.”
Tickets for all shows are $14 and can be purchased at the box office the day of performances or can be purchased on the Spotlighter’s website, www.barronspotlighters.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.