If I could sum up things in my life, I would have to say I have been truly blessed. I grew up on a farm in northern Idaho. I was taught at a young age how to work.
We always had a large garden. My mother canned a lot of garden veggies and it was done on a wood-fired cook stove. Our potatoes, carrots and other root vegetables were stored in a large cooler, the thick walls of which were lined with sawdust to protect what was inside from freezing. I learned, at a young age, how to plant and weed in the garden. I most dreaded weeding the carrots. My mother would check to see if I missed any.
There was no way we could eat everything we grew. So, my parents would sell some of the extra to buy school clothes. I really didn’t care about working in the garden back then. But today, I look back and am so thankful for what I was taught.
After owning the Barron Bakery for 24 years, my wife, Kathy, and I decided to retire. We did some traveling (but it’s not my favorite thing to do).
I had a small garden, but I wasn’t satisfied I needed a greenhouse. In April 2017, I started to build one. I was almost done when we had a hailstorm. Some of the stones were as large as three inches.
Hailstones and greenhouses don’t get along so well, but I was surprised that the storm didn’t do more damage. A little greenhouse tape and we were back in business. I started growing a lot of garden veggies.
The greenhouse worked great, but I wanted more plants, more flowers. What I really wanted was to give back to the community that had supported us over the years. What could I do that people would enjoy? Flowers. And flowers it was. It started with one row, then a longer row, then along the driveway, then on the other side of the driveway. We added more large flowerpots, then planted for more the next year. Some of my favorite flowers are geraniums, zinnias, straw flowers, rudbeckia, dahlias and glads.
We get a lot of people coming by, and looking. Some stop in and ask questions. One of the most-asked questions is: “What are those plants with the large leaves?”
They are castor beans.
“How did you get started planting them?”
I had a problem with gophers, and I heard that gophers do not like castor beans. So, I got some seed and planted them. I liked how they looked. Very unique foliage.
“Did it chase off the gophers?”
Well, we still have some of the little varmints.
Last fall, I had some wood chips delivered. And, of course, green wood chips start to heat when they are in a large pile. The snow melted off the pile and I got to thinking, why waste all that heat? I bought a 100-foot roll of four-inch, black plastic pipe, buried it in the chip pile, ran the pipe into the greenhouse, with a small fan to circulate the air through the pipe into the greenhouse to help heat it. When I checked the temperature of the chips in the pile, it was 123 degrees.
I start my greenhouse plants in December. I have a grow tent with LED grow lights in it. I have a heated grow mat that I run at about 80 degrees to help germinate the seeds. It really helps speed up seed starting.
Some seeds pop up as soon as three to five days. This year, I started more than 1,500 plants. You might say it was a full house.
Depending on the weather, I start moving the plants from the house to the greenhouse in the middle of March. The nights in March are still a little chilly, so I have to heat the greenhouse using my bio-heater plus a small electric heater.
One thing many people ask: “How do you keep the deer and rabbits out of your flowers?”
It can be a frustrating challenge. I try to plant things the animals don’t like. Our motion-activated sprinkler works well. A little shower sends the critters packing.
I often hear the remark: “Oh, it’s so much work! How do you find the time?
First of all, I don’t consider it work. I’ve always been an early riser. I like to get outside early. There’s nothing like being greeted by an early-morning sunrise, birds singing their morning song and, sometimes, a lonely mosquito, looking for a “pat on the back!’
I’ve always looked for easier or better ways of doing things. So, I’ve made some tools to make things easier. One is a seed planter made out of PVC pipe. Another is a hole-maker for potted plants. It seems to be standard practice for the garden tool manufacturers to put short handles on their tools. I don’t like a sore back from bending over, so I have made extensions to the handles. It works great.
The best part is the smiles and joy the flowers bring to people. As a reminder, I have different sayings and phrases in my woodshop. One of them being: “Have you made the sunshine in someone’s life today?”
