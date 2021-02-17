Vivian Swarey, a Comstock area resident and longtime American Red Cross volunteer, will be among seven residents of northwestern Wisconsin to be honored at a virtual “Heroes Breakfast” on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, according to an announcement by the Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross.
A press release from the Red Cross indicated that Swarey will be honored as a “from the heart” hero, joining half a dozen other honorees from Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.
The annual event is a Red Cross fundraiser, and celebrates local people who were involved in selfless acts of courage and kindness during the past year. The award breakfast also serves as a fundraising event for programs and services provided by the Red Cross.
Reservations for the virtual breakfast fundraiser are $10 per person, and can be made at https://NWHeroes.givesmart.com, or by calling (715) 271-8395.
All proceeds go toward the Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross.
A Red Cross social media post talked about how Swarey made egg salad sandwiches for a September 2020 blood drive in Cumberland.
“Vivian has been in charge of blood drives in this northwestern Wisconsin town for many years,” the post said.
“She admits those sandwiches are a draw. But she says a caring community that’s always ready to help is the real secret.
Donor Andy Stuntz was asked what causes so many people to donate.
“He smiled and said, ‘We’re all afraid of Vivian,’” said the post.
“He’s kidding, of course,” the Red Cross added. “But Vivian’s record is pretty impressive. On Sept. 15, 2020, she checked in 112 donors, including 18 who are donating for the first time.”
