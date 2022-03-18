Officials confirmed a bomb threat this afternoon at Ladysmith Middle & High School.
The building was evacuated shortly after 12 p.m., Thursday, March 17, and parents were advised of the situation.
School was canceled for the rest of the day.
By 1 p.m., school buses and private vehicles began arriving to take children home.
Law enforcement and firefighters responded to investigate and direct traffic.
Entrances to the building off Edgewood Avenue and E. 16th Street N were blocked by fire trucks, allowing in only law enforcement, bus drivers and parents picking up children.
