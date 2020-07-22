A report of someone breaking car windows Monday afternoon, July 20, 2020, in downtown Barron resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old Barron man on a tentative charge of criminal damage to property, according to city and Barron County law enforcement logs.
Although the suspect was reportedly on the way to the Barron County Jail shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, a later report indicated a telephone conversation with a hospital crisis worker, dispatch logs said.
The individual, who was named in county dispatch logs, had not been checked into jail or formally charged before press time late Tuesday afternoon, July 21.
Dispatch logs said someone from Richard’s Repair, 41 S. Fourth St., notified police that a man was breaking vehicle windows. Dispatchers were told that people were following an “individual wearing headphones” as he walked past a nearby retail store.
Barron police later went to the repair shop to retrieve a piece of wood allegedly used to break the windows, and took photos of the damage.
Shortly before 3 p.m., it was reported that the suspect was on the way to jail. But police later reported they were on the phone with crisis personnel at the (Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland) hospital.
