Hundreds of ice anglers were scattered around the Chetek Chain of Lakes for the Chetek Fire Department’s 27th annual Adult and Kids Ice Fishing Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 16. Weather conditions were relatively mild, which led to a strong turnout at the annual event.
The contest was held on all six lakes of the Chetek Chain and once again landed on Wisconsin’s annual Free Fishing Weekend.
Fishing prize winners from the adult divisions were: Ron Broht (first-place northern pike, 9.31 lbs.), Zach Zappa (second-place pike, 9.27 lbs.), Ashtyn Waite (third-place pike, 8.9 lbs.); Riley Toufar (first-place walleye, 2.41 lbs.), Jena Florczak (second-place walleye, 2.35 lbs.), Buck (no last name listed) (third-place walleye, 2.2 lbs.); Cayden Gifford (first-place bass, 3.25 lbs.), Isaac Whiting (second-place bass, 2.91 lbs.), Roger Brooten (third-place bass, 2.89 lbs.); Ron Razim (first-place crappie, .90 lbs.), Meirk Phimet (second-place crappie, .90 lbs.), Olivia Koehler (third-place crappie, .89 lbs.); Nathan Postle (first-place bluegill, .59 lbs.), Ron Razim (second-place bluegill, .59 lbs.), Lance Hulholland (third-place bluegill, .44 lbs.); Justin Madaus (first-place perch, .94 lbs.), Ray York (second-place perch, .87 lbs.) and Kathy VanHeldon (third-place perch, .87 lbs.); Nate Faughn (largest rough fish/dog fish, 9.06 lbs.).
Contest winners in the kids’ division were Nicholas Frank (first-place northern pike, 9.54 lbs.), Ryder Hakseth (second-place pike, 6.95 lbs.), Keith Hamilton (third-place pike, 6.16 lbs.); Janika Lenbom (first-place walleye, 1.64 lbs.), Nolan Lentz (second-place walleye, 1.62 lbs.), Miles Morehead (third-place walleye, 1.18 lbs.); Easton Schaaf (first-place bass, 2.11 lbs.); Brantley Knickerbocker (second-place bass, 2.07 lbs.), Josie VanBeek (third-place bass, 2.06 lbs.); Haden Goebel (first-place crappie, .67 lbs.; Colt Jenneman (second-place crappie, .67 lbs.); Jake Bischel (third-place crappie, .33 lbs.); Duke Lehto (first-place bluegill, .57 lbs.), Kenton Pierce (second-place bluegill, .55 lbs.), Brantley Knickerbocker (third-place bluegill, .55 lbs.); Jaylen Sedarski (first-place perch, .77 lbs.), Aspen Marshall (second-place perch, .69 lbs.) and Kyle Jahr (third-place perch, .62 lbs.).
This year’s lucky winner of the grand-prize raffle drawing of a 2021 Ranger 570 side-by-side was Mike Walters. Second place of $250 went to Nick Sweet, while Jordan Schaaf won third place of $100 and Mariah Miles won fourth place of $50.
Winners of the gun raffles were Don Sessions (CZ Drake Over/Under 20 gauge), Jessica Larson (Smith & Wesson AR-15), Brock Hamilton (Ruger LCP .380), Pete Pederson (Springfield Hellcat 9mm), Derek Frank (Ruger Wrangler .22), Jeff Welle (Remington 783 .223), Josh VanBeek (Ruger AR-556) and Chad Nelson (Traeger Pellet Grill).
