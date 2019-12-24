The Family House on Heart Island provides emergency shelter to individuals and families residing in Barron County. Programs provide assistance with employment, transportation, locating permanent housing, and helping clients become self-sufficient. Barron Electric Cooperative recently donated $1,000 to help the Family House on Heart Island meet their goals and help pay for expenses. Duana Bremer, board shair, said, “As the community has become more aware of our services, more people have asked us for help. Our funding is derived solely from donations. We really appreciate Barron Electric’s support.”
Barron Electric General Manager Dallas Sloan remarked, “Concern for community is one of the cooperative principles that Barron Electric exemplifies. The Family House on Heart Island offers important services to those people in need.” Funds for Barron Electric donations are derived from the Federated Youth Foundation, an administrative trust overseeing unclaimed capital credits of former members.
