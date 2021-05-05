Something new is being added to the Synergy Cooperative grain storage complex in Almena.
Workers for Western Concrete, of Amery, recently poured the footings for a 105-foot diameter grain storage silo just south of U.S. Hwy. 8 at County Hwy. P in the village.
The facility is being built just north of a massive, one-million-bushel capacity arched storage building that was constructed in 2014.
According to Jerry Bates, Synergy’s grain manager at Almena, the new silo will be capable of storing up to half a million bushels of soybeans.
“Our facility at Almena typically takes in the biggest volume of beans from our members,” Bates said Wednesday, April 28, 2021. “But we are always left scrambling when the corn comes in, too.”
The new silo will take some of the pressure off the cooperative’s grain storage capacity, he added.
The new silo represents an investment of between $1.5 million and $1.6 million, Bates said. Besides Western Concrete, other subcontractors are Badger State Electric, of Boyceville, Northwest Crane, …, and Erickson Excavating, Cumberland.
The construction of the soybean silo is happening at an opportune time for area farmers, as corn futures are ranging from about $5 to as much as $6.49 per bushel at Almena, and soybeans command prices nearing $15, according to the Synergy website.
A Thursday, April 29, story published by the Reuters news service indicates that the grain price trend is widespread across the U.S.
A Reuters story by reporter Tom Polansek said that “a surge to eight-year highs in U.S. corn and soybean prices is boosting farmers’ incomes and their demand for land, tractors and tools.”
Some of the price increase is attributable to a revival in demand from China, the story added.
After several years of a trade war with the Trump Administration, “China increased purchases after the Phase 1 trade deal signed with Washington in January 2020, following two years of acrimony and a steep drop in imports,” Polansek reported.
“The USDA will release its first production estimates for the 2021 crops on May 12,” the story added. “The USDA is scheduled to release revised acreage estimates on June 30, once planting is mostly complete.”
