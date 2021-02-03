Nathaniel Swanson will perform next month in the University of Jamestown (N.D.) Theatre production of “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits.”
Swanson, of Rice Lake, will perform several songs in the show, which will start at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, 12, and 13 in DeNault Auditorium in UJ’s Reiland Fine Arts Center. Tickets are limited and all audience members are required to wear masks while on UJ campus.
“Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” is a compilation of numbers from different editions of the famous off-Broadway musical revue that first opened in New York in 1982. Using familiar Broadway tunes, dozens of musical theatre’s most popular shows and performers are lovingly parodied.
Included among the many celebrities impersonated are Ethel Merman, Carol Channing, Barbra Streisand, and Idina Menzel. Dance styles and memorable effects from hit shows also get the satirical treatment.
