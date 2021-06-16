Rural Cameron resident Dennis Stillwell, a member of the board that runs the annual Hungry Hollow antique tractor show north of Barron, is putting off some surgery until after he can take part in this year’s show.
After a one-year absence because of COVID-19, the 2021 Hungry Hollow show will be Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, at the club grounds, corner of Wisconsin Hwy. 25 and 19th Avenue, five miles north of Barron.
Stillwell, a North Carolina native who has lived near Cameron since the mid-1970s, said he first got involved with tractor restoration about a dozen years ago.
“I started out with garden tractors,” Stillwell said Monday, June 14, 2021. “I was interested in models from the 1960s and 70s. When I started showing them at Hungry Hollow, nobody else was doing so.”
Stillwell said he picked up his interest in garden tractors from an uncle, Johnny Epley, whom he knew while he was growing up in Morganton, N.C., in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, about 50 miles northwest of Charlotte.
“I took agriculture classes in high school but they didn’t get into tractors much,” he added. “I did take two eight-week mechanics courses in the Army, but I never used any of (the skills he’d learned).”
After he joined the Hungry Hollow club, Stillwell got interested in larger tractors. He has several on his property, including his favorites, three 1950s vintage Ford models.
But because of health issues, Stillwell plans to sell at least two other tractors, an International Harvester and a 1937 Case Model C parked in his garage. He was in the middle of restoring it last year when health problems cropped up.
Stillwell said he plans to sell the Case to someone who can finish restoring it.
A Vietnam veteran, Stillwell met his wife, Linda, a Rice Lake native, while she was a nurse at Fort Jackson, S.C. They built their home near Cameron in the mid-1970s. Afterward, he worked as a Wisconsin State Trooper, the Rice Lake Street Department, and also put in time working as a police instructor for the United Nations in Bosnia, Kosovo and Liberia.
The Stillwells have two grown children, one living in Appleton, the other in Shakopee, Minn.
