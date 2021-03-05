A fire broke out at Indianhead Renewable Forest Products shortly after noon Friday, March 5. Crews from the Almena and Barron fire departments responded to the scene, where there appeared to be fire damage to a shed housing wood materials. This story will be updated.
Fire damages shed at Poskin forest products business
- Ryan Urban, Barron News-Shield
